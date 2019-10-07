SAIL Jobs: SAIL announces 176 ITI/Diploma job openings; SAIL notification, apply online link here

New Delhi, Oct 7: SAIL has 176 job openings for Operator cum Technician trainee and Attendant cum Technician posts, these are fresher jobs for Diploma/ITI candidates. SAIL job notification for these openings in Bhilai has been released on the official website.

SAIL jobs online application for these OCT, ACT openings and other vacancies at SAIL's Bhilai plant would begin October 26, 2019. For the SAIL Operator cum Technician (Trainee) vacancies, Diploma in Engineering is needed and for Attendant cum Technician (Trainee/Boiler Operator) posts ITI is mandatory, as per SAIL's official notification.

SAIL Diploma/ITI jobs recruitment process involves online test, Skill Test and Physical Ability Test (PAT). Applicants who apply for these openings would be shortlisted on the basis of Online test score. These shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Skill Test/ Physical Ability Test (PAT) which the candidate must qualify. Skill Test/ Physical Ability Test (PAT) do not have marks or weightage on the selection of candidates, these are merely of qualifying nature.

SAIL notification for ITI/Diploma job openings download link: Click Here

SAIL job notification for ITI/Diploma candidates in Hindi: Click Here

When will the SAIL application process begin and how to apply for these OCT, ACT vacancies:

The online application would be made available after October 26 and the last date to apply is November 15. OCT (Trainee) and ACT (Boiler Operator) vacancies are S-3 and S-1 level jobs.

Go to SAIL careers page at www.sail.co.in.

Direct link to this page is www.sailcareers.com/job-openings.

Here, there is an option "ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POST OF OCT (TRAINEE),ACT (TRAINEE/BOILER OPERATOR) , MINING FOREMAN, MINING MATE, SURVEYOR, SUB FIRE STATION OFFICER (TRAINEE), FIREMAN-CUM-FIRE ENGINE DRIVER (TRAINEE), JR. STAFF NURSE (TRAINEE) & PHARMACIST (TRAINEE)".

Click on it and read the advertisement carefully to be sure about your eligibility.

Click on the link Apply (The apply online ,ink will be activated on October 26).

Fill up all the required fields.

Ensure the information provided is correct.

Submit.