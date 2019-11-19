RRB Recruitment 2019: SCR announces jobs for 10th pass

  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 19: There are 4,103 vacancies as part of the RRB Recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.

    The South Central Railways has released a recruitment notification to impart training under the Apprenticeship Act of 1961. The last date to apply is December 8, 2019.

    The notification says that the 4,103 positions have been divided into various positions such as MMW, MMTM, Painter, AC Mechanic, Electrical, Carpenter, Diesel Mechanic, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter, Machinist, and Welder.

    A candidate must have a 10th certificate with ITI from a recognised board or university. Engineering graduates and diploma holders are not eligible to apply. The candidate must not be more than 24 years. The direct link to apply can be found here https://scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

