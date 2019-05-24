  • search
    RRB Recruitment 2019, 992 vacancies, eligibility, last date to apply

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 24: As part of the RRB Recruitment 2019, applications have been invited for various posts. More details are available on the official website.

    The recruitment drive has been released under the Apprentice Act 1961. The applications have been invited to fill up vacancies under the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

    The jobs are available for freshers and Ex-ITI candidates. There are a total of 992 vacancies that would be filled up through this recruitment drive. The jobs include, electrician, carpenter, painter and welder. The last date to submit the applications is June 24.

    RRB Recruitment 2019 vacancies:

    • Fitter- 260
    • Machinist- 80
    • Painter- 80
    • Welder- 290
    • Electrician- 200
    • Carpenter- 80
    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:59 [IST]
