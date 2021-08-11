RRB NTPC fee refund link activated: Link to update bank account details released, check here

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Railway Recruitment Board, NTPC has activated the links for candidates to submit their bank account details in order to get the fee refund. Candidates who had attended the first stage computer based test of RRB CEN 01/2019 NTPC, held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in seven phases, are only eligible to login and submit the bank account details for refund of exam fee.

Such candidates need to provide their account details as well as the IFSC code to get the refund. It is to be noted that the candidates who got the admit card but did not appear for the exam are not eligible to apply for the refund. Last date for submission of bank details is August 31.

How to submit the bank details:

Visit the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in ( https://rrbntpc1.onlinereg.in/bankinfo2/al.aspx)

( https://rrbntpc1.onlinereg.in/bankinfo2/al.aspx) On the homepage, click on the link to submit the bank account details

Candidates have to submit their roll number, date of birth, OTP received on the registered mobile number and captcha

Click on the login button

On the new page, enter your name as on the bank account, account number and branch IFSC code.

Candidates should be careful while filling the bank account details.

Click on submit