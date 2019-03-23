  • search
    RPF Constable Group C and D results 2019: Candidates shortlisted for PMT, PET, DV

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 23: The RPF Constable Group C and D results 2019 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Those candidates who have qualified are required to under the PMT, PET and document verification. These tests will be conducted in the third week of April. The exact date will be made known shortly. The results are available on constable.rpfonlinereg.org.

    Meanwhile you can login to the below links to check the results directly.

    RPF Constable Group C results: 

    RPF Constable Group D Results: 

    How to check RPF Constable Group C and D Results:

    • Go to constable.rpfonlinereg.org
    • Click on the link that says Candidates shortlisted for PMT, PET and DV
    • A new page will open
    • Check the list
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:47 [IST]
