Railway Jobs 2019: How to check RPF Exam Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: Railway Jobs 2019: The RPF Exam result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the RPF Constable ancillary exam 2019 has been declared. The shortlisted candidates will be called for the medical exam. The venue, date and time would be informed to the candidates through their registered mobile number. The results are available on constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

How to check RPF Exam Result 2019:

Go to constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Click on the result link

Click on the post that you had applied for

Enter required details and login

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout