    Railway Jobs 2019: How to check RPF Exam Result 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: Railway Jobs 2019: The RPF Exam result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Railway Jobs 2019: How to check RPF Exam Result 2019

    The results for the RPF Constable ancillary exam 2019 has been declared. The shortlisted candidates will be called for the medical exam. The venue, date and time would be informed to the candidates through their registered mobile number. The results are available on constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

    How to check RPF Exam Result 2019:

    • Go to constable1.rpfonlinereg.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Click on the post that you had applied for
    • Enter required details and login
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout
    indian railways results

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 6:04 [IST]
