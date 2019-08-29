Rahu Kaal timings today in Delhi, Mumbai and other major Indian cities

  • search
    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Aug 29: Rahu kaal, a period considered inauspicious as per vedic astrology, lasts for a total approximation of 90 minutes, each day, depending on the time of sunrise and sunset. The astrologers advise those who belive in it to refrain from starting any new work or embarking on a new endeavour during this period.

    Rahu Kalam or Rahu Kala is a period of the considered inauspicious by those who believe in astrology. Rahu Kalam is considered unlucky because it is associated with evil, Rahu. Rahu kaal is calculated by dividing the number of hours between astrological sunrise and sunset by 8.

    Rahu Kaal today (August 29, 2019, Thursday) timings in major Indian cities:

    • New Delhi - 1:57 PM - 3:32 PM
    • Mumbai - 2:12 PM - 3:46 PM
    • Bengaluru - 1:52 PM - 3:24 PM
    • Chennai - 1:42 PM - 3:14 PM
    • Kolkata - 1:11 PM - 2:45 PM
    • Hyderabad - 1:50 PM - 3:22 PM

    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 9:25 [IST]
