Punjab State New Year Bumper 2020 lottery result LIVE

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Punjab State New Year Bumper 2020 lottery result will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The first prize will be drawn out of the sold tickets only. The draw is being conducted on January 17, 2020.

There are two first prizes of Rs 1.5 crore each and the second is Rs 10 lakhs. The third and fourth prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

The ticket is priced at Rs 200. For now the sale of tickets has been stopped. The results are expected in the second half of Friday. The results once declared will be available on https://www.gandhibrotherslottery.com/punjab-state-lottery/.

Punjab State New Year Lohri Bumper 2020 lottery prize money:

1st prize (2): Rs 1.50 crore each

2nd prize (5) Rs 10 lakh each

3rd prize (10): Rs 5 lakh each

4th prize (20): Rs 1 lakh each