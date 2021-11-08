Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Results 2021 Today: How to check, direct link here

Diwali 2021: How to perform Lakshmi puja at home, puja samagri, vidhi and shubh muhurat

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Nov 07: The winners of the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Results 2021 will be announced today at 4.30 pm. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The cost of the ticket is Rs 500 and the total number of lottery tickets in the scheme are Twenty Lakh with series A and B. The numbering is from 500000 to 999999 in two series.

The Department of Finance Punjab Government, Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries Ludhiana launched the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Prize Scheme.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Punjab Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Punjab State Lottery Dear Diwali Bumper Prize Scheme 2021

1st prize: Rs 2,50,00,000 (2 prizes)

2nd prize: Rs 1,15,00,000 (1)

3rd prize: Rs 9,000 (1000)

4th prize: Rs 7000 (1000)

5th prize: Rs 5000 (2000)

6th prize: Rs 3000 (20000)

Direct Link for Punjab State Lottery Diwali Bumper Result/ Winner List 2021 :

Official Website : www.punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

You can get the result from six mediums-Facebook Page, Website, Youtube channel, Google page, WhatsApp number or through email id.

Facebook Page ( https://www.facebook.com/onlinePunjablottery/ )

Website Link ( https://gandhibrotherslottery.com/ )

Whatsapp number: 9815969889

Email id: gandhibrothers1984@gmail.com