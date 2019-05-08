PSEB Class 10th, 12th result 2019 date and time

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Amritsar, May 08: The PSEB Class 10th, 12th result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The PSEB is expected is expected to release the result for the Class 10 exam today. There would be a press conference prior to that at 11.30 am. The Class 12 result on the other hand would be declared by the end of this week.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted the Class 10 exam between March 15 and April 2 2019. The class 12th exams were conducted between March 1 and March 29 2019. The results once declared will be available on PSEB.ac.in.

How to check PSEB Class 10th, 12th Result 2019:

Go to pseb.ac.in

Click on the relevant result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout