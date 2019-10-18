  • search
    Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2019: Doordarshan Assistant Section Officer jobs announced, 30 vacancies

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 18: Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2019 is underway and 30 Doordarshan Assistant Section Officer (ASO) vacancies are uo for grabs. These ASO posts are govt jobs. Prasar Bharti job notification download link is given here.

    Prasar Bharati Secretariat is going to filling up thirty (30) posts (subject to variation) in the cadre of Assistant Section Officer on deputation.

    Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2019

    Prasar Bharti recruitment notification was released on the official website on 2019-10-14. Now, the official notification says that the last date to apply would be 21 days from publication of notification. 21 days from October 14 is November 4, 2019.

    Prasar Bharati ASO Recruitment 2019 notification download: Click Here

    Prasar Bharati ASO Recruitment process:

    Selection will be based on interview.

    Prasar Bharti-Doordarshan jobs: Steps to download notification and apply:

    • Visit - prasarbharati.gov.in
    • Hover mouse pointer over "Talent" and from the dropdown, click on vacancies.
    • Find this section - "Filling up of thirty posts (subject to variation) in the cadre of Assistant Section Officer on deputation in Prasar Bharati - AIR and Doordarshan".
    • Now click on Download.
    • Read the notification carefully and apply.

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 4:36 [IST]
