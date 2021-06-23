OSSSC Revenue Inspector Recruitment 2021: 586 Vacancies; Apply online

Happy Father's Day 2021: Date, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status From Daughter and Son

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 23: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited application for 586 Revenue Inspector posts. Interested candidates can register at the official website. The last date for submitting OSSSC Revenue Inspector Application Form is 30 July 2021.

Candidates can check all the details such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, vacancy break-up, selection process and other once the notice is released.

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration will start from 24 June 2021

Date for Payment of Exam Fee - 24 July 2021

Last Date of Registration and Payment of Exam Fee - 23 July 2021

Last Date of submitting Online Application - 30 July 2021

Revenue Inspector - 586 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OSSSC Revenue Inspector Posts

Age limit

20 years and 32 as of January 1, 2021.

