    OSSSC Revenue Inspector Recruitment 2021: 586 Vacancies; Apply online

    New Delhi, June 23: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited application for 586 Revenue Inspector posts. Interested candidates can register at the official website. The last date for submitting OSSSC Revenue Inspector Application Form is 30 July 2021.

    Candidates can check all the details such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, vacancy break-up, selection process and other once the notice is released.

    Important Dates

    Online Application and Registration will start from 24 June 2021

    Date for Payment of Exam Fee - 24 July 2021

    Last Date of Registration and Payment of Exam Fee - 23 July 2021

    Last Date of submitting Online Application - 30 July 2021

    Revenue Inspector - 586 Posts

    Eligibility Criteria for OSSSC Revenue Inspector Posts

    Age limit

    20 years and 32 as of January 1, 2021.

    For more details click here

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 11:37 [IST]
