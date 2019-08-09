NVS Navodaya recruitment 2019: Last date today, check salary details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 09: The online application for the NVS Navodaya recruitment 2019 ends today. More details are available on the official website.

The recruitment is being conducted for the posts of assistant commissioner, postgraduate teachers (PGT), trained graduate teachers (TGT), miscellaneous category teachers, legal assistant, female staff nurse, category assistant and lower division clerk.

Candidates will have to appear for a computer based test followed by an interview.

Candidates can pay their fee until August 12 2019. There will be no extension and the exam will be held from September 5 onwards. Candidates can apply on navodaya.gov.in.

Eligibility:

Assistant commissioner - 45 years

TGT - 35 years

Legal assistant - 32 years

Catering assistant - 35 years

PGT - 40 years

LDC - 27 years

Fees:

AC: Rs 1500

LDC, legal assistant, catering assistant: Rs 1,000

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 2,370

Assistant Commissioner: 5

PGT: 430

TGT: 1,154

Miscellaneous: 564

Female staff nurse: 55

Legal Assistant: 1

Catering Assistant: 26

LDC: 135

NVS Navodaya Recruitment 2019: Salary details:

Assistant Commissioner: Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200

Catering assistant: Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100

LDC:Rs 19,900 - Rs 63,200

PGT:Rs 47,600 - Rs 1,51,100

TGT: Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400

Legal assistant: Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400