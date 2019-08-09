NVS Navodaya recruitment 2019: Last date today, check salary details
New Delhi, Aug 09: The online application for the NVS Navodaya recruitment 2019 ends today. More details are available on the official website.
The recruitment is being conducted for the posts of assistant commissioner, postgraduate teachers (PGT), trained graduate teachers (TGT), miscellaneous category teachers, legal assistant, female staff nurse, category assistant and lower division clerk.
Candidates will have to appear for a computer based test followed by an interview.
Candidates can pay their fee until August 12 2019. There will be no extension and the exam will be held from September 5 onwards. Candidates can apply on navodaya.gov.in.
Eligibility:
- Assistant commissioner - 45 years
- TGT - 35 years
- Legal assistant - 32 years
- Catering assistant - 35 years
- PGT - 40 years
- LDC - 27 years
Fees:
AC: Rs 1500
LDC, legal assistant, catering assistant: Rs 1,000
Vacancy details:
- Total vacancies: 2,370
- Assistant Commissioner: 5
- PGT: 430
- TGT: 1,154
- Miscellaneous: 564
- Female staff nurse: 55
- Legal Assistant: 1
- Catering Assistant: 26
- LDC: 135
NVS Navodaya Recruitment 2019: Salary details:
- Assistant Commissioner: Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200
- Catering assistant: Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100
- LDC:Rs 19,900 - Rs 63,200
- PGT:Rs 47,600 - Rs 1,51,100
- TGT: Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400
- Legal assistant: Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400