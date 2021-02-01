YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Budget 2021
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIFT Admit Card 2021 to be released today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The NIFT Admit Card 2021 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    NIFT Admit Card 2021 to be released today

    Those candidates who have applied for the National Institute of Fashion Technology course are advised to visit the official website of the institute and download there admit card after entering in the required details.

    The NIFT 2021 exam would be conducted in pen and paper mode on February 14 2021. The admit card once released will be available on nift.ac.in.

    How to download NIFT Admit Card 2021:

    • Go to nift.ac.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    admit card

    Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Union Budget 2021
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X