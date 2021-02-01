ICAI CA Final Exam Result November 2020 likely to be announced today: Where to check

NIFT Admit Card 2021 to be released today

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: The NIFT Admit Card 2021 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Those candidates who have applied for the National Institute of Fashion Technology course are advised to visit the official website of the institute and download there admit card after entering in the required details.

The NIFT 2021 exam would be conducted in pen and paper mode on February 14 2021. The admit card once released will be available on nift.ac.in.

How to download NIFT Admit Card 2021:

Go to nift.ac.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout