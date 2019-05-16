NFL recruitment 2019: NFL announces 44 job openings of Management Trainees; How to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 16: NFL job openings for the post of Management Trainees have been announced and the official notification has been released on NFL official website.

National Fertilizers Limited or NFL has invited application for 44 Management Trainee job openings. Last date to apply for NFL recruitment 2019 Management Trainee posts is June 14, 2019.

NFL recruitment official notification for Management Trainee posts: Click Here.

NFL Management Trainee jobs details:

A total of 44 Management Trainee vacancies will be filled through the NFL recruitment process. Out of these 44 openings, 25 are for the posts of Management Trainees (Marketing) and 19 are for Management Trainee (HR). For Management Trainee (HR) the aspirant should have MBA/PGDBM or equivalent degree from a recognised college.

For Management Trainee (Marketing), the aspirant should have M.Sc. (Agriculture) with specialization in any discipline or M.Sc. in specialization in any discipline of Agriculture or Minimum 60% marks in two years‟ full-time MBA or PGDBM (Marketing / Agri-Business Marketing/ International Marketing/Rural Management) recognized by UGC/AICTE with a degree of B.Sc. (Agriculture) with minimum 60% marks.

Apply online for NFL Management Trainee jobs: Click Here

How to apply for NFL jobs- Management Trainee vacancies:

Visit www.nationalfertilizers.com .

. Click on careers.

Now, click on " Recruitment in NFL " link.

" link. Click on "Recruitment of Management Trainees in HR and Marketing-2019" link.

On this page click on "Apply online link".

First, fill registration form and upload documents.

After entering the required information in On-line form, submit the form by clicking on SUBMIT button.

A mail containing application number and login ID information is forwarded at your registered email-id.

Using this information, login.

Fill up the form.

Submit