YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NEET UG 2021 counselling Round 2 seat allotment result today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 26: The NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 2 Seat allotment result will be announced today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    NEET UG 2021 counselling Round 2 seat allotment result today

    Those candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent All India Quota and who had registered for NEET UG round 2 counselling can check their seat allotment result today.

    Candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result. Moreover the provisional result cannot be challenged before a court of law. "The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website," the MCC said. The NEET UG 2021Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result once declared will be available on mcc.nic.in.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X