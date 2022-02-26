NEET UG 2021 counselling Round 2 seat allotment result today

New Delhi, Feb 26: The NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 2 Seat allotment result will be announced today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Those candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent All India Quota and who had registered for NEET UG round 2 counselling can check their seat allotment result today.

Candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result. Moreover the provisional result cannot be challenged before a court of law. "The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website," the MCC said. The NEET UG 2021Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result once declared will be available on mcc.nic.in.

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:43 [IST]