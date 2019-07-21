NCDRC Recruitment 2019: How to apply online for 37 NDRC LDC, UDC and MTS jobs; Direct link here

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, July 21: NCDRC jobs have been announced and the online application for NCDRC Recruitment 2019 for 37 LDC, UDC and MTS vacancies is open now on the official website.

NCDRC online application form to apply for LDC, UDC and MTS posts is open now, and last date to apply online in August 19, 2019.

The official notification can be downloaded from the NCDRC official website. NCDRC notification states that there are 12 LDC job openings, 11 UDC vacancies and 14 MTS openings. Written exam would be held to select the candidates.The venue for written exam/skill test will be at Delhi/NCR. For complete details of these openings, download official notification below.

NCDRC clerk jobs official notification in pdf: Click Here

NCDRC Recruitment 2019 for LDC, UDC posts direct link to apply: Click Here

NCDRC LDC, UDC jobs salary:

For LDC jobs, the candidate must have passed class 12th; LDC salary - Pay Scale: 19900-63200/- Level-2

For UDC jobs, the candidate must be a graduate; UDC salary - Pay Scale: 25500-81100/- Level-4

For MTS jobs, candidate must be class 10th pass; MTS salary-Pay Scale: 18000-56900/-Level-1

How to apply for NCDRC LDC, UDC, MTS jobs:

http://ncdrc.nic.in/