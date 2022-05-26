NBSE Class 10, 12, HSSLC, HSLC 2022 results to be declared this month

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 26: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 2022 results this month. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results will be declared on May 31, Tuesday. "The Board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from June 2. Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/ her centre," the Nagaland Board said in a statement.

    On Wednesday, a notification was doing the rounds that the results would be released on May 25.

    However the notification turned out to be fake. Around 50,000 students appeared in the HSLC, HSSLC exams that were conducted in March and April. 17,117 students appeared in the HSSLC exam, and 30,327 students in the HSLC exam.

    Once the NBSE Class 10, Class 12 2022 results are declared, candidates can check the same by using their roll numbers and school code on nbsenl.edu.in and nbsenagaland.com.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 13:31 [IST]
    X