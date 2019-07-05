  • search
    Navodaya Vidyalaya jobs: Over 2000 jobs announced under NVS recruitment 2019; How to apply

    New Delhi, July 05: Navodaya Vidyalaya job openings have been announced and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti or NVS has invited online applications for 2370 Clerk, PGT, TGT, Staff Nurse and Various other Vacant Posts under NVS Recruitment 2019. NVS jobs registration would begin on July 10, 2019, and the last date to apply is August 10, 2019.

    NVS Recruitment 2019 official notification for these 2370 job openings is out on official NVS site navodaya.gov.in. The recruitment process would include written examination / Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview / Personal Interaction based on the post applied for. Tentative date of the written exam - 5th - 10th September, 2019.

    The vacancies have been announced for the posts of Assistant Commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Librarian, Art, Music, PET-Male, PET-Female), Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk in Jawahar Navodaya Vidylayas / HQ / Regional Offices of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

    NVS Recruitment 2019: NVS jobs pay scale, salaries

    • Assistant Commissioner (Group-A): PAY SCALE: Level -12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix
    • Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (Group-B): PAY SCALE: Level-8 (Rs.47600-151100) in the Pay Matrix
    • Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Group-B): PAY SCALE: Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400) in the Pay Matrix
    • Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B): PAY SCALE: Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400) in the Pay Matrix
    • Female Staff Nurse (Group B): PAY SCALE: Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400) in the Pay Matrix
    • Legal Assistant (Group C): PAY SCALE: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400) in the Pay Matrix
    • Catering Assistant (Group C): PAY SCALE: Level-4 (Rs.25500-81100) in the Pay Matrix
    • Lower Division Clerk (Group C): PAY SCALE: Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200) in the Pay Matrix

    NVS jobs official notification for 2370 openings: Click Here

    How to apply for NVS jobs:

  • Candidates are required to apply Online through NVS website at www.navodaya.gov.in or www.nvsrecruitment2019.org.
  • Visit www.navodaya.gov.in
  • Click on Menu on top left, and the tabs that appear, click on "Recruitment".
  • Third option in the drop down is "Fill up online application".
  • After July 10, click on "Fill up online application".
  • Here you will find apply online in front of option "RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER, POST GRADUATE TEACHERs ....". Click on it and proceed.
  • The online applications should be filled carefully as per instructions contained in the online application format and submit the same Online.
  • Login Id and password would be generated on successful submission of application and will be sent on the registered e-mail address of the candidate.
  • Candidates should preserve their login Id and password for future use

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 6:11 [IST]
