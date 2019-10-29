  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 Baghdadi #RIPSujith PM Modi in Saudi Arabia
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    National Fertilizers Limited Recruitment 2019 vacancy details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 29: The National Fertilizers Limited Recruitment 2019 is underway. More details are available on the official website.

    There are 24 vacancies and the last date to apply is November 9 2019. The vacancies announced are for the posts of Senior Chemist, Manager, Senior Manager, Transportation Officer, Medical Officer (Medicine), Medical Officer (Paediatrics), Medical Officer (ENT), Medical Officer (Dental).

    National Fertilizers Limited Recruitment 2019 vacancy details

    A candidate would need to have a Master's degree in Chemistry (M.Sc Chemistry), and MBBS, BDS degrees with experience.

    National Fertilizers Limited Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details:

    • Senior Manager: 3
    • Transportation Officer: 5
    • Medical Officer (Medicine): 3
    • Medical Officer (Pediatrics): 2
    • Medical Officer (ENT): 1
    • Medical Officer (Dental): 2
    • Senior Chemist: 6
    • Manager: 2

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    recruitment

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 7:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue