National Fertilizers Limited Recruitment 2019 vacancy details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 29: The National Fertilizers Limited Recruitment 2019 is underway. More details are available on the official website.

There are 24 vacancies and the last date to apply is November 9 2019. The vacancies announced are for the posts of Senior Chemist, Manager, Senior Manager, Transportation Officer, Medical Officer (Medicine), Medical Officer (Paediatrics), Medical Officer (ENT), Medical Officer (Dental).

A candidate would need to have a Master's degree in Chemistry (M.Sc Chemistry), and MBBS, BDS degrees with experience.

National Fertilizers Limited Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details:

Senior Manager: 3

Transportation Officer: 5

Medical Officer (Medicine): 3

Medical Officer (Pediatrics): 2

Medical Officer (ENT): 1

Medical Officer (Dental): 2

Senior Chemist: 6

Manager: 2