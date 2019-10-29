Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
National Fertilizers Limited Recruitment 2019 vacancy details
New Delhi, Oct 29: The National Fertilizers Limited Recruitment 2019 is underway. More details are available on the official website.
There are 24 vacancies and the last date to apply is November 9 2019. The vacancies announced are for the posts of Senior Chemist, Manager, Senior Manager, Transportation Officer, Medical Officer (Medicine), Medical Officer (Paediatrics), Medical Officer (ENT), Medical Officer (Dental).
A candidate would need to have a Master's degree in Chemistry (M.Sc Chemistry), and MBBS, BDS degrees with experience.
National Fertilizers Limited Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details:
- Senior Manager: 3
- Transportation Officer: 5
- Medical Officer (Medicine): 3
- Medical Officer (Pediatrics): 2
- Medical Officer (ENT): 1
- Medical Officer (Dental): 2
- Senior Chemist: 6
- Manager: 2