Nagaland State Lotteries Result; Ostrich Evening winning number

New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 15: The Nagaland State Lotteries result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Ostrich Evening lottery result held on September 14. The September 15 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Ostrich Evening results:

1st Prize 25.30 Lakhs/- 50J 78710 68D 35711

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 78710 35711 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

01240 14342 23496 30516 31701 32721 61857 71865 89302 91586

3rd Prize 500/-

1258 1730 4884 5111 6313 7720 8980 9224 9236 9951

4th Prize 250/-

0751 1534 1775 3201 5945 6736 6962 8507 8647 9872

5th Prize 120/-

0201 1555 2975 3921 4397 5114 5991 7043 7872 9134

0275 1662 3055 3931 4439 5235 6103 7134 7946 9269

0311 1706 3193 4044 4450 5249 6201 7150 8115 9277

0349 1739 3281 4057 4648 5321 6287 7204 8168 9575

0546 2072 3338 4085 4704 5395 6328 7422 8324 9589

0657 2194 3410 4168 4767 5426 6352 7477 8766 9602

0742 2270 3476 4259 4789 5493 6689 7563 8787 9715

0780 2449 3683 4273 4808 5631 6743 7584 8898 9719

1255 2677 3723 4313 4903 5853 6879 7664 9062 9905

1378 2751 3823 4340 4956 5986 6886 7782 9081 9972