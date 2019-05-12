NABARD jobs 2019: NABARD recruitment begins, 87 Manager job openings announced; How to apply

New Delhi, May 12: NABARD recruitment notification is out and the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development has invited online application for Grade-A Assistant Manager and Grade-B Manager job openings on official website. Last date to apply is May 26, 2019.

NABARD official notification for both Manager Grade-B and Assistant Manager Grade-A can be downloaded in pdf format from official NABARD website.

A total of 89 NABARD jobs are in the offing. There are a total of 79 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A and 8 for Manager in Grade B posts.

NABARD's recruitment process for Assistant Manager Grade A and Manager in Grade B vacancies includes preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The last date to apply for both NABARD Assistant Manager and Manager jobs is May 26, 2019.

NABARD official notification for Assistant Manager Grade A vacancies: Click Here

NABARD official notification for Manager Grade B vacancies: Click Here

Direct link to apply online for NABARD Grade-A Assistant Manager jobs: Click Here

Direct link to apply online for NABARD Grade-B Manager jobs: Click Here

Steps to apply for NABARD jobs Assistant Manager Grade A and Manager Grade B openings:

Visit www.nabard.org

Click on careers and scroll to "Recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade A' (RDBS)" section" or for Grade B Manager vacancies find "Recruitment to the post of Manager in Grade B' (RDBS)" section.

Under both sections, there would be an option called "Link for Online Registration and Payment of Online Fees/Intimation Charges".

Follow the instructions and register first.

Using the new user name and password generated during registration, login

Read instructions carefully and fill up the form.

Make online payment of exam fee.

Submit

Take printout out of online application for future reference.