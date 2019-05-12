  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NABARD jobs 2019: NABARD recruitment begins, 87 Manager job openings announced; How to apply

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 12: NABARD recruitment notification is out and the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development has invited online application for Grade-A Assistant Manager and Grade-B Manager job openings on official website. Last date to apply is May 26, 2019.

    NABARD official notification for both Manager Grade-B and Assistant Manager Grade-A can be downloaded in pdf format from official NABARD website.

    Apply online for NABARD jobs 2019

    A total of 89 NABARD jobs are in the offing. There are a total of 79 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A and 8 for Manager in Grade B posts.

    NABARD's recruitment process for Assistant Manager Grade A and Manager in Grade B vacancies includes preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The last date to apply for both NABARD Assistant Manager and Manager jobs is May 26, 2019.

    NABARD official notification for Assistant Manager Grade A vacancies: Click Here

    NABARD official notification for Manager Grade B vacancies: Click Here

    Direct link to apply online for NABARD Grade-A Assistant Manager jobs: Click Here

    Direct link to apply online for NABARD Grade-B Manager jobs: Click Here

    Steps to apply for NABARD jobs Assistant Manager Grade A and Manager Grade B openings:

    • Visit www.nabard.org
    • Click on careers and scroll to "Recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade A' (RDBS)" section" or for Grade B Manager vacancies find "Recruitment to the post of Manager in Grade B' (RDBS)" section.
    • Under both sections, there would be an option called "Link for Online Registration and Payment of Online Fees/Intimation Charges".
    • Follow the instructions and register first.
    • Using the new user name and password generated during registration, login
    • Read instructions carefully and fill up the form.
    • Make online payment of exam fee.
    • Submit
    • Take printout out of online application for future reference.
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jobs bank

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 0:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue