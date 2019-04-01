  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    My wish is to work in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Chouhan

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Monday indicated his unwillingness to contest the upcoming Lok Saba polls, saying he wants to work in the state.

    There have been reports that Chouhan, who is also BJP vice president, may be fielded from one of the seats but the party leadership has so far not made any official comment.

    My wish is to work in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Chouhan
    Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    "I had said that my wish is to work in Madhya Pradesh. I will accept whatever the party decides," he told reporters when asked if he would be contesting the general election.

    Joined Congress on Lalu's advise says Shotgun

    The BJP is yet to announce its candidates for several seats, including Bhopal and Vidisha, in Madhya Pradesh.

    Chouhan had won from Vidisha for five consecutive terms before he resigned in 2006 after becoming the state's chief minister.

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj represent the constituency in the Lok Sabha. She, however, has announced that she will not fight the polls due to health reasons.

    Chouhan remained the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for 12 years and is also a member of the BJP's parliamentary board, its apex decision making body.

    PTI

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    shivraj singh chouhan madhya pradesh bjp lok sabha polls 2009 lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 17:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue