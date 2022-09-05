YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Man stabbed over plate of momos that had fallen on the ground

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 05: A 40-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a 18-year-old in outer Delhi's Ranhola, police said on Sunday.

    The victim has been identified as Jitender Mehto, a resident of Mohan Garden, police said, news agency PTI reported.

    Man stabbed in Delhi

    The incident happened on Saturday night near Tiranga Chowk. Mehto was eating 'momos' and the accused (18) accidentally pushed him and his plate of momos fell on the ground and an argument broke out between the two, they said, according to news agency PTI.

    Murder caught on CCTV: 25-year-old hotel management student stabbed to death in Delhi's Malviya NagarMurder caught on CCTV: 25-year-old hotel management student stabbed to death in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

    The accused stabbed the victim with a knife and he was declared brought dead at a hospital, a senior police officer said.

    A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused was arrested, he said, adding the knife was seized.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    stabbed new delhi

    Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X