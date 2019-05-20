LIC jobs: LIC announces over 8,000 vacancies for ADOs; How to apply online

New Delhi, May 20: LIC jobs have been announced and under LIC recruitment 2019 the public sector insurance giant has invited applications for 8,581 Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) posts on official website. Last date to apply for LIC ADO vacancies is June 9, 2019.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 would be done through online preliminary exam and LIC ADO Mains exam. LIC ADO preliminary online exam would be conducted between July 6 to July 13, 2019, and the main exam would be held on August 10, 2019.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 application process for ADO jobs began today (May 20) and would close on June 9, 2019. LIC ADO exam admit cards can be downloaded after June 29, 2019.

LIC ADO online application, age criteria and exam centre: Click Here

LIC ADO recruitment 2019 : How to apply online

Visit LIC official website licindia.in .

. Scroll down and click on " Careers ".

". Click on the tab saying LIC ADO Application Form

Select your preferred zone

Go to apply online

Pay the applicable fee

Check your email for successful submission of 2019 LIC ADO application form and confirmation for the same .

Take a print out for future reference.