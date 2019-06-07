Jobs for engineers: BHEL job openings announced; 24 vacancies for engineers, managers; How to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 07: PSU jobs are up for grabs as BHEL has announced 24 vacancies for Engineers and Manager posts on official website. BHEL Recruitment 2019 notification is out on official Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited or BHEL website and the interested candidates can apply online from June 10, 2019.

Last date to apply for BHEL vacancies for engineer and manager posts is June 25, 2019.

BHEL jobs for engineers 2019 official notification link: Click Here

BHEL jobs salary structure, eligibility, selection process:

These jobs are not for freshers and the work experience required varies for different post mentioned in the official advertisement which you can down load from clicking on the link above. The selected candidates will be normally placed at the minimum of the pay scale and will be on probation for a period of one year.

For Sr. Engineer - E2, the pay scale would be Rs 70000-200000; Dy. Manager - E3 - Rs 80000-220000; Manager - E4 - Rs 90000-240000; Sr. Deputy General Manager - E6A - Rs 120000-280000.

Selection process will comprise of Personal interviews only. However, in case the number of applications received from eligible candidates are more than ten times the number of vacancies, candidates will be shortlisted for being called for interview in the ratio of 1:10 to the number of vacancies on the basis of aggregate marks of all semesters/ years secured in qualifying required degree i.e. relevant Engineering Degree.

How to apply for BHEL jobs:

Please visit www.bhel.com/bhel-landing/

On the home page, click on " Current Job Openings ."

." Now, click on "RECRUITMENT- Experienced Engineering Professionals -2019".

The online application link is not active yet. It would be activated on June 10.

Download official notification here to check all the details of these vacancies.

to check all the details of these vacancies. Fo instructions to apply online Click Here