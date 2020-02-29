ITBP Constable Tradesman Exam 2017 postponed: Helpline numbers to contact

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 29: The ITBP Constable Tradesman Exam 2017 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

The exam was supposed to be held in March and the admit cards had been released.

However now the notice says that the exam has been postponed. There has been no explanation given as to why the exam has been postponed.

The notice says that the fresh dates will be announced soon. For any assistance, candidates are advised to contact 011-24369482/24369483 on all working days between 9.30 am and 6 pm.

A total of 134 vacancies had been announced. The selection process includes a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, and Practical Skill Test.