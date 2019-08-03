  • search
    IRCTC Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar, Vaishno Devi tour: Check date, fare and other details

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Aug 03: You are in for an exclusive offer to explore the popular religious and sacred destinations across India. IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Operation) Tourism is offering 9-day and 8 nights tour package to Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar and Vaishno devi.

    IRCTC offers 'Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train' one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour package, covering all the important tourist places in the country. The Bharat Darshan tour package costs Rs. 8,505/- for sleeper class and Rs. 10395/- for 3AC inclusive of per person.

    In order to avail this tour package, booking can be done online on IRCTC Tourism website or via tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices. This tour will start on 10.10.2019.

    The boarding and deboarding points of this tour package includes Rajkot, Surendra Nagar, Viramgam, Sabarmati, Anand, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod and Ratlam.

    Package Details:

    Package Name BHARAT DARSHAN SPECIAL TOURIST TRAIN (WZBD268)
    Travelling Mode Train
    Station/Departure Time Rajkot : 04:00 hrs
    Class 3AC & Sleeper
    Frequency 10.10.2019
    Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
    Hotel Name Not Applicable

    Package Tariff:(Including GST)

    Category Price Per Pax
    Standard ₹ 8,505/-
    Comfort ₹ 10,395/-

    The package includes

    • Hall accommodation at places of night stay/ morning freshening up.
    • Pure vegetarian meals.
    • Tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.
    • Tour escorts for announcements and information.
    • Security arrangements for each coach (without arms).
    • An IRCTC Official on train as train Superintendent.

