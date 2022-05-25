IPPB Recruitment: You have 3 days left to apply for 650 vacancies

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 25: The IPPB Recruitment is underway and eligible and interested candidates have 3 more days to apply for 650 executive posts. More details are available soon the official website.

The extended application window for 650 executive posts for at the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will end on May 27 2022. The IPPB Recruitment Hall Tickets will be released within 7 to 10 days after the application window closes. The date of the exam will be intimated to the candidates through the Call Letters. However the tentative date of the exam is June 2022.

The selection will be based on an online written test. Candidates should pay an application fee of Rs 700 only and they should be in the age group of 25 to 30 years as on April 30 2022. To apply for IPPB Recruitment visit ippbonline.com.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:17 [IST]