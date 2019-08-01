IOCL Recruitment: Apply online for over 600 IOCL Apprentice jobs; How to apply for Indian Oil ITI jo

New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 01: IOCL Recruitment 2019 is underway and 643 Trade and Technician Apprentice openings have been announced in Indian Oil recruitment notification. You can download official IOCL recruitment notification from a link given below or from the official Indian Oil website. Direct link to apply for IOCL Apprentice jobs is also given below.

IOCL recruitment notification with details of 643 Trade and Technician Apprentice openings is out on the official IOCL website. Out of the total 643 IOCL apprentice vacancies, 413 job openings are for the southern region and 230 vacant posts for the northern region. Last date to apply for IOCL Technician/Trade Apprentice openings is August 07, 2019.

IOCL notification download link, Indian Oil Apprentice ITI jobs details:

Indian Oil Apprentice jobs' selection will be based on Written Test. The Written Test will comprise of 100 questions and shall be of 90 minutes duration & would mainly comprise of objective type multiple choice (MCQ's) questions. Openings are for posts like Technician Apprentice-Mechanical, Technician Apprentice-Electrical, Technician Apprentice-Instrumentation, Technician Apprentice-Civil, Technician Apprentice, Trade Apprentice - Fitter, Trade Apprentice - Electrician, Trade Apprentice - Electronics, Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic etc.

IOCL recruitment 2019 Apprentice jobs (southern region) official notification : Click Here

IOCL recruitment 2019 Apprentice jobs (Northern region) official notification : Click Here

Direct link to apply for IOCL Apprentice jobs: Click Here

How to apply for Indian Oil Apprentice job openings for ITIs:

Visit www.iocl.com

Scroll down and click on career and then job openings.

Now, click on Apprenticeships or to directly go to this page - Click Here .

. There are two options here for applying under North Zone or South Zone.

Click on Apply Online based on your region.

Again click on Apply Online at the bottom, a form will appear.

Fill up the form, upload scanned photo and signature, educational details etc

Submit