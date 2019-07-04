IOCL jobs: Indian Oil recruiting 129 Junior Engineering Assistants; Steps to apply

New Delhi

New Delhi, July 04: IOCL jobs have been announced and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online application for 129 vacancies of Junior Engineering Assistants and Junior Quality Control Analyst on its official website.The last date to apply for these Junior Engineering Assistant IOCL jobs, which are essentially PSU jobs, is July 23, 2019. The application was made available on July 3, 2019.

IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant jobs details, salary, recruitment process.

The salary for these posts, as mentioned in IOCL official notification, would be in the pay scale of Rs.11,900-32,000/- (pre-revised). The job openings are for seven posts - Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - 74 openings, Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U) - 26 vacancies, Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV - 3 vacancies, Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV - 17 openings, Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV - 3 vacancies, Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV - 3 openings and Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety) - 4 job openings. The requirement for each of these posts is different. Recruitment process involves Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test(SPPT).

IOCL Recruitment 2019-Junior Engineering Assistant jobs official notification: Click Here

Steps to apply for IOCL jobs:

Visit https://www.iocl.com/

Scroll down on home page and click on Careers - Latest Job Openings.

Here, there is a section called "Recruitment of Experienced Non-Executive personnel at Haldia Refinery (Advt. No. PH/R/01/2019)".

You can get all the information regarding these jobs here. Click on Apply online.

This will lead you to a page "IndianOil Recruitment Portal".

Here click on "Recruitment of Experienced Non-Executive personnel..." to go to registration page.

Fill up the basic information and register and then follow instruction to complete application process.

After applying online for IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant jobs: Follow these steps:

After successfully applying / registering on-line applications, the candidates are required to send the print-out of the on-line application form, duly signed by him/her, to the concerned authority at the address mentioned in the table below, along with self-attested photocopies of all supporting documents as per checklist attached and 4 copies of passport size photographs under self-attestation, by ordinary post. The post must reach before August 4, 2019.

Postal address for sending applications for IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant jobs is given below:

The Advertiser

Indian Oil Corporation Limited,

Haldia Refinery P.O. Box No. 1,

O. Haldia Oil Refinery

District : Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, PIN :721606

Candidates are also advised to submit the printout of the online application along with self-attested photocopies of all supporting documents as per checklist attached & 4 copies of passport size photographs, at the venue of the written test on the day of written test i.e. tentatively on 04.08.2019, in a sealed envelope. Candidates should super scribe the Name of Post Applied for, Name of the Refinery Unit and Post Code on the top of the envelope.