    Indian Oil Jobs: 38 IOCL Non-Executive vacancies for Gujarat Refinery; Online application begins

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 10: IOCL Non-Executive vacancies for Indian Oil's Gujarat Refinery have been announced and the online application for these 38 Indian Oil experienced Non-Executive openings began on the official website today (October 10). Last Date to apply for these 38 IOCL Non-Executive vacancies is October 30 and IOCL Recruitment notification download link for experienced Non-Executive openings is given below.

    IOCL Non-Executive recruitment 2019 for Gujarat Refinery

    IOCL Non-Executive recruitment 2019 for Gujarat Refinery is being to fill-up 38 Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) posts. These openings are not for freshers and a minimum of one year of post qualification work experience in operation of Pump House, Fired Heater, Compressor, Distillation Column....etc is needed to apply for this post. The aspiring candidate must have completed 3 years Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery and Petrochemical Engg. or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry). Please click on the below given link to download IOCL Experienced Non-Executive recruitment offical notification in pdf.

    IOCL Non-Executive recruitment for Gujarat official notification in pdf: Click Here

    Indian Oil Non-Executive recruitment process:

    IOCL Recruitment of Non-Executives would involve Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). Those who clear the written test will have to appear for a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).

    [Indian Oil Jobs: IOCL Non Executive recruitment 2019 apply online link; Download IOCL notification]

    IOCL Non-Executive vacancies for Gujarat Refinery apply online direct link: Click Here

    How to apply online for IOCL Non-Executive jobs at Gujarat:

    Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
