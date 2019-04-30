Income Tax Recruitment 2019: Apply for 20750 vacant posts

New Delhi, Apr 30: Income Tax department has invited all the interested candidates to apply for various vacant posts available through online. As per the reports, there are approximately 20750 vacant posts.

As per the Income tax recruitment notification, these vacancies are allotted for Inspector of Income Tax, Tax Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Stenographer Grade II and Others Posts.

Applicants who are seeking central govt jobs can apply to this recruitment via online. The last date for submission of online application will be updated soon.

Selection will be based on written test/ interview. After that selected candidates will be placed at anywhere in India.

Income Tax Department is also famous as IT Department which charge of monitoring the income tax collection by the Government of India.