IDBI Bank PGDBF 2019 exam admit card date announced

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 15: The IDBI Bank PGDBF 2019 exam admit card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exam will be conducted on July 28. The admit card will be released on July 20 2019. The exam will be of two hour duration.

The exam will be on logical reasoning and data analysis/interpretation, English language, Quantitative Aptitude and General/Economy/Banking Awareness for total 200 marks. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The application process began in June and ended on July 3. The bank has announced that the exam will be conducted on July 28.