    ICSI CS Result 2022: ICSI to declare CS Professional, Executive result on Aug 25

    New Delhi, Aug 18: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to release the ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional and Executive Courses on August 25. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check their results.

    The Professional Programme result will be announced at 11 am and the Executive Programme result will be released at 2 pm.

    "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued," the official notice reads.

    ICSI CS Executive Exam and the CS Professional Exam were held from June 1 to 10, 2022.

    ICSI CS Result 2022: How To Download

    Go to the official website--icsi.edu
    On the homepage, click on the link for Professional or Executive results.
    Enter the login credentials.
    Tap on 'submit'.
    Your result will appear on the screen.
    Download and take a printout for future reference

    Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 21:46 [IST]
