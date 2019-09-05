IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2019 to be declared this month on ibps.in

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 05: The IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

Earlier it was said that the result would be declared in August. However now it is expected that the result would be declared in September itself.

Candidates must note that this is a tentative date. There is however no official announcement regarding the result date as yet. However, the result is most likely to be declared this week itself.

The IBPS would also conduct the single exam meant for selection for the post of Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III.

The main and single exam will be conducted in the last week of September. The officer Scale I, II and III will be conducted on September 22, 2019, and for office assistant, it is on September 29. The provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB will be released on January 2020. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2019:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout