IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019 to be declared in next five days: Website and steps to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 30: The IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019 will be declared next month. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The result would be announced after the final leg of the exam is conducted on September 29, 2019. Officials have indicated that the tentative date for the results to be released on October 4, 2019.

The exams for those candidates from Kashmir had been postponed and now the exam would be held on September 29, 2019. The IBPS RRB PO Mains 2019 will be held on October 13, 2019, and the admit card is expected to be released in the first week of October. For the RRB Office Assistant, the Admit card would be released on October 20, 2019. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019 latest development on date

How to check IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout