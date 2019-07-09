IBPS Clerk 2019 new exam pattern: Top 7 books to read to pass exam

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 09: The IBPS Clerk 2019 exam will be held soon. More details are available on the official website.

The exam is tentatively scheduled for December 2019. The Clerical Cadre Exam 2019 will be held in two phases- online mode, online preliminary and main mode.

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude would comprise 50 questions, with maximum marks of 60. The time allotted is 45 minutes.

Quantitative Aptitude would comprise 50 questions and the maximum marks is 50. The time allotted is 45 minutes. General English would comprise 40 questions and the maximum marks is 40. The time allotted is 35 minutes.

General Financial Awareness would comprise 50 questions and 50 marks, while the time allotted is 35 minutes.

The following are the educational qualifications fo the IBPS Clerk Cadre 2019 Exam:

Graduation Degree in any discipline from a Government Recognized University. Should have Computer Diploma, Degree or a certificate. Must have proficiency in the official language of the applied State/UT in terms of reading, writing and speaking

IBPS Clerk Cadre 2019: Books recommended by experts:

Topic-wise Solved Papers for IBPS/SBI Bank PO/Clerk Prelim & Main Exam (2010-18) English:

Kiran's IBPS Bank Clerk CWE VIII Preliminary Exam Self Study Guide Cum Practice Work Book English:

General Awareness, Banking & Economy Topic-wise Solved Papers for IBPS/ SBI Bank PO/ Clerk Prelim & Main Exam (2010-19):

30 Practice Sets IBPS-VIII Bank Clerk Preliminary Examination 2018:

English Language Topic-wise Solved Papers for IBPS/ SBI Bank PO/ Clerk Prelim & Main Exam (2010-19):

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Topic-wise Solved Papers for IBPS/ SBI Bank PO/ Clerk Prelim & Main Exam (2010-19) 3rd Edition:

Reasoning Ability Topic-wise Solved Papers for IBPS/ SBI Bank PO/ Clerk Prelim & Main Exam (2010-19) 3rd Edition: