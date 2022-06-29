YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 29: The Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be declared today. The same once declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will be available on the official website. However, the board has clarified it yet. The HP Board 10th Class Result 2022 are expected to be declared this week itself.

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 today: How to check result

    This year a total of 1.16 lakh candidates took the HPBOSE Class 10 Exam 2022. The exams this year were conducted from March 26 to April 12 2022.

    On June 18 the Class 12 result was declared and a total of 93.91 per cent passed the exams. The girls outperformed the boys.

    This year the HP Board conducted the exams following the CBSE, CISCE pattern. The exams were held in two terms. The term 1 results were announced on February 10. The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 once declared will be available on hpbose.org, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: How to check result

    Go to hpbose.org

    On the home page, find and click on the Class 10 result link

    Login with your board exam roll number and/or other required details

    Submit and view scores

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 10:07 [IST]
