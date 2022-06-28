CBSE 10th Result 2022: Checking likely to be completed by June 20; results expected by month end

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th result 2022 to be declared today: Timing awaited

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 28: The Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

"The Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today, the result time will be informed soon," an official of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) told Careers360.

This year a total of 1.16 lakh students took the Class 10 exam 2022 which was held in April. Students need to get 30 per cent marks in order to pass in the HPBOSE 10th exam 2022.

This year a total of 93.91 per cent students passed the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exam 2022. The results were announced on June 19 and the girls outperformed the boys. The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 once declared will be available on hpbose.org, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 8:32 [IST]