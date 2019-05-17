  • search
    HBSE 10th results 2019 to be declared today at this time, how to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 17: The HBSE 10th results 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The Haryana Board will declare the results of the 10th exams at 3 pm today. Around 4 lakh students had taken the examination between March 8 and March 30. It may be recalled that the Haryana Board had declared the results of the Class 12th exam on May 15. The results once declared will be available on bseh.org.in.

    How to check HBSE 10th result 2019:

    • Go to bseh.org.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Friday, May 17, 2019, 7:28 [IST]
