Haryana Civil Service exam dates: Apply online for 156 vacancies

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: The Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) and other allied exam registration has commenced. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates can fill in their form available on the official website until April 2. The selection to civil services will be through a preliminary exam, a main written exam and personality test. The prelims will be held in May/June. Those who quality the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main written exam likely to be held in August.

A total of 156 vacancies are available for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Excise & Taxation Officer, District Food & Supplies Controller, A' Class Tehsildar, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer, Block Development &Panchayat Officer, Traffic Manager, District Food & Supplies Officer and Assistant Employment Officer.

"The preliminary examination is only for shortlisting of category wise candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper - II).The marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards final selection," the HPSC. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and the interview will carry 75 marks.

Check HCS syllabus: http://hpsc.gov.in/Portals/0/HCS_Syllabus.pdf

Haryana Civil. Service Exam: Apply online: https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/31253/69695/Index.html