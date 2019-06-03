Govt jobs: How to apply for 778 BRO jobs; Download application form here

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

Pune, June 03: Over 700 govt jobs are up for grabs at BRO and the education qualification required is 10th pass. Border Roads Organisation or BRO has invited application for the recruitment on 778 Driver Mechanical Transport, Electrician and various other posts. The official BRO notification has been released on official website. Last date to apply is July 16, 2019.

BRO has announced 388 Driver Mechanical Transport (Ordinary Grade) jobs, 101 Electrician jobs, 92 Vehicle Mechanic jobs and and 197 Multi Skilled Workers. Selection will be based on Physical Test, Practical Test and Written Examination.

Direct link to download job opening official notification and BRO application form - CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE

How to apply:

CLICK HERE