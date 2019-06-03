  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt jobs: How to apply for 778 BRO jobs; Download application form here

    By
    |

    Pune, June 03: Over 700 govt jobs are up for grabs at BRO and the education qualification required is 10th pass. Border Roads Organisation or BRO has invited application for the recruitment on 778 Driver Mechanical Transport, Electrician and various other posts. The official BRO notification has been released on official website. Last date to apply is July 16, 2019.

    BRO has announced 388 Driver Mechanical Transport (Ordinary Grade) jobs, 101 Electrician jobs, 92 Vehicle Mechanic jobs and and 197 Multi Skilled Workers. Selection will be based on Physical Test, Practical Test and Written Examination.

    Govt jobs: How to apply for 778 BRO jobs; Download application form here

    Direct link to download job opening official notification and BRO application form - CLICK HERE

    CLICK HERE

    How to apply:

    CLICK HERE

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jobs recruitment

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue