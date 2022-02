GATE Result 2022: Check date of release, when to download scorecard

ICAI CA May exam 2022 registration begins: Check how and where to apply

New Delhi, Feb 23: The GATE Answer Key 2022 was released on Monday. The same is available on the official website.

Meanwhile the GATE Result 2022 is all set to be released. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 was conducted by the IIT Kharagpur on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 for all 29 papers. While the GATE Response Sheet 2022 was released last week, the GATE 2022 answer key was released this week

Candidates had said that the Mechanical Engineering Paper was analysed as difficult. The Civil Engineering Paper was reviewed as moderately difficult. The Electronics and Communication Engineering paper and the Computer Science Engineering paper was reviewed as easy.

The GATE 2022 exam result will be released by IIT Kharagpur on March 17 while the scorecards will be available for download from March 21 onwards. The GATE Result 2022 once released will be available on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

