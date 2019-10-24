  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Full details of SSC CGL 2019 notification

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 24: The SSC CGL 2019 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The CGL Tier-1 Exam will be held online between March 2 and 11 2020. The tier-II exam and III examination will be held from June 22 to 25 2010. The exam is being held to fill up the vacancies in the Group C and D posts in various departments and ministries.

    Full details of SSC CGL 2019 notification

    Candidates can apply through the online mode only. A fee of Rs 100 will have to be paid while applying. The fee can be paid through HIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM)eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

    Download the SSC CGL 2019 notification here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/ UploadedFiles/notice_CGLE_22102019.pdf

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc notification

    Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 6:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue