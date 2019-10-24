Full details of SSC CGL 2019 notification

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 24: The SSC CGL 2019 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The CGL Tier-1 Exam will be held online between March 2 and 11 2020. The tier-II exam and III examination will be held from June 22 to 25 2010. The exam is being held to fill up the vacancies in the Group C and D posts in various departments and ministries.

Candidates can apply through the online mode only. A fee of Rs 100 will have to be paid while applying. The fee can be paid through HIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM)eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Download the SSC CGL 2019 notification here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/ UploadedFiles/notice_CGLE_22102019.pdf