Fix the admission deadline after CBSE Class 12 results: UGC to universities

New Delhi

New Delhi, July 13: Higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) has appealed to all the universities to fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after the declaration of the result of class 12 by CBSE.

The UGC in its letter said that this will give enough time for the CBSE students, who are awaiting the results, to apply for university admissions. The development comes after the CBSE approached the UGC claiming that the last date for the registration in undergraduate courses in some universities will end in July first week.

"As you are aware, the CBSE conducted Board Examination in two terms i.e term-l and term-II to nullify the impact of COVID. The performance of term-l has already been communicated to the schools. The evaluation of term-II is going on and process of result preparation will start. The final result will be declared by combining the weightage based on the performance of both the terms. The entire process will take about a month period for the declaration of the result," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter.

Marking the letter to principals of colleges and directors of other higher educational institutes, it said, "It is therefore requested that all the higher education institutions may fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of result of class XII by CBSE so as to provide sufficient time to such students for admissions in UG courses."

Going by the reports, the term II and final results of Class 10 and Class 12 are likely to be out in the last week of July.