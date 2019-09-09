  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 09: The EPFO Assistant Result 2019 will be released soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    EPFO Assistant Result 2019 result date: Official update awaited,phase 2 exams in September

    While it was expected that the results would be declared last week, there was no update on the same. The results were to be declared on September 7 2019, but the same was not released. The last update on the EPFO is about the direct recruitment exam to the post of SSA. The admit card for the same was however released in August.

    Reports suggest that the result would be declared this week as the assistant phase-11 exams are being conducted in September itself.

    The results are normally released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) within a month of the exam. The result once declared will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

    EPFO Assistant Prelims: Expected Cut off 2019:

    General: 75-85

    EWS-73-77

    OBC-70-75

    SC-68-70

    ST-65-69

    How to check EPFO Assistant Result 2019:

    • Go to epfindia.gov.in
    • Click on the assistant prelims result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 7:29 [IST]
