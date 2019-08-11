  • search
    Engineering jobs: 203 NTPC jobs for engineers announced; How to apply for these be/btech jobs

    New Delhi, Aug 11: NTPC jobs have have been announced and NTPC recruitment notification for 203 vacancies for engineers with work experience is out on the official website. NTPC recruitment 2019 for engineers requires 3 years of work experience post qualification.

    Last date to apply online for these NTPC jobs for engineers is August 26, 2019. These openings are for experienced Engineers in Electrical/Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation disciplines at E2 grade for Shift Operation of Thermal Power Stations.

    NTPC recruitment notification download link, vacancy details:

    Out of the total 203 vacancies, 75 are for electrical engineers, 76 for mechanical engineers, 26 for electronics engineers and 29 for mechanical engineers. Aspirants must hold BE/Btech or engineering from recognized university. NTPC may conduct a written exam if the number of applicants are too high

    NTPC recruitment notification in pdf download: Click Here

    Steps to apply for NTPC be/btech jobs:

    • Go to ntpccareers.net.
    • Find the advertisement "6th August 2019 Recruitment of experienced Engineers at E2 grade in Electrical/Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation disciplines for Shift Operation of Thermal Power Plant (Online registration - 6th Aug'19 [11 AM] to 26th Aug'19 midnight)", click on the advertisement.
    • Notification will open read it and check Eligibility.
    • On the ntpccareers.net homepage, there is an option called current openings. There is a link "Register online".
    • Register first and then click on apply online
    • To apply enter you details correctly and make the payment.
    • Finally click submit button and take the print of the application form.

    ntpc recruitment

    Sunday, August 11, 2019, 9:31 [IST]
