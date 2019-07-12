  • search
    ECIL jobs for engineers: ECIL announces 8 Technical Officer job openings for BE/Btech

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, July 12: ECIL Technical Officers jobs for BE/Btech graduates have been announced and the Electronics Corporation of India Limited or ECIL recruitment notification for 8 vacancies is out on official website. ECIL will hold walk-in-interview for these jobs would be held on July 27, 2019, in New Delhi.

    ECIL would be conducting a walk in interview on July 27, 2019, to fill up these posts. For more details about the walk-in-interview, please download ECIL official notification- Click Here

    ECIL engineering jobs: Recruitment process, job requirements, salary:

    ECIL Technical Officer requires BE/BTech with one year work experience is needed. The selection will be based on performance in interview. Salary of Technical Officer on contract basis would be Rs 23,000/-pm

    ECIL application form for Technical Officer vacancies: Click Here

    ECIL Recruitment for Technical Officers in Delhi: How to apply

    Download application form from official ECIL website or Click Here

    Take a printout and fill up the form by entering basic details, educational qualifications and work experience details. Affix a passport size photo.

    Attend the written test/ practical test/interview between 1000 hrs to 1200 hrs. on July 27, 2019 at the below given address:

    ECIL Zonal Office,

    D-15, DDA Local Shopping Complex,

    Block Ring Road, Naraina,

    New Delhi -110 028, Ph.No.011-25774645/011-25771352.

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 9:17 [IST]
