YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DRDO Recruitment 2022 for Research Associate posts, salary Rs 54,000 per month

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 25: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited candidates for Research Associate posts with a monthly salary of Rs 54,000.

    Interested candidates can come for the walk-in Interview on the given date and time at Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur-342 011 (Rajasthan).

    DRDO Recruitment 2022 for Research Associate posts, salary Rs 54,000 per month

    The total number of vacancies is 3 and the maximum age is 35 years on the date of the interview.

    DRDO Recruitment 2022: Duration of Fellowship: 2 years

    Fellowship Emolument at present: Rs 54,000 per month with HRA and medical facilities as per rules.

    DRDO Recruitment 2022: Age limit

    * Age not exceeding 35 years as on the date of interview. However, age relaxation is allowed up to 5 years for SC/ST/PH and 3 years for OBC candidates.

    * Those candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category are required to produce the original caste certificate issued by the competent authority.

    DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria/Educational Qualification

    • PhD or equivalent degree in Chemistry/Physics/Material Science OR having three years of Research, Teaching and Design and Development experience.

    DRDO Recruitment 2022: Details of the three Research Associate posts are given below:

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    DRDO Recruitment 2022: Procedure for attending an interview:

    • The eligible candidate can "Walk-in for an interview at Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur-342 011 (Rajasthan) at 10:00 Hrs on the date mentioned above".
    • While appearing for the interview, the candidates are required to submit complete Bio-Data with a recent passport size photograph and one set of self-attested copies of all Degrees/Academic qualification certificates/Mark Sheet/Experience Certificate etc.
    • Candidates are requested to produce original certificates related to age, educational qualification and experience.
    • Candidates working in Government/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Bodies should produce a NOC issued by the present employer.

    For more details, please visit: https://www.drdo.gov.in/

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    drdo

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X